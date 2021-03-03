Dr. Oz Saves Man With No Pulse Who Collapsed at New Jersey Airport

✖

Dr. Mehmet Oz put his medical training to the test Monday night when the TV doctor helped save a man who collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, reports CBS News. The Dr. Oz Show star, 60, assisted police in performing CPR on a 60-year-old man who stopped breathing at the New York City-area airport just after 11 p.m., the Port Authority Police Department confirmed.

The man collapsed near a baggage claim and also did not have a pulse in addition to having ceased breathing, police added. Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant jumped into action to help, beginning CPR and calling for backup, at which point Oz also rushed over to help the officer with his compressions, police continued. Three officers responded to the call for backup and were able to give the man oxygen and use a defibrillator to start his heart and breathing again. The man was stabilized before being transported to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation, according to authorities.

Thank you @DrOz and our brave PAPD team of officers Michael Bock, Matthew Vecchione, Daniel Olbrich, and Jeffrey Croissant (pictured left) who provided life-saving #CPR to a passenger in cardiac arrest last night at @EWRairport. #cprsaveslives pic.twitter.com/QEorDtA3ar — Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) March 2, 2021

Oz described his experience on Twitter after the incident. "Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived [at Newark Liberty International Airport]," he wrote Wednesday. "I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life."

Oz wrote that it was his "responsibility" as a physician and others' responsibility as human beings to "jump in" when there’s a medical emergency. He called the incident "another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator," and added a link about how to perform CPR as a reminder for people who might find themselves in a similar situation.

Oz's followers praised him for stepping in and helping to save the man's life. "Way to go Dr. Oz how blessed he was that you were there! Prayers for his recovery," one person wrote, as another commented, "God bless you for being in the right place at the right time. You truly are an angel."