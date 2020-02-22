Donna D’Errico, ‘Baywatch’ Star, Sparks Big Reactions Online After Covering Herself in Red Paint

Model Donna D’Errico, who starred in Baywatch and its spin-off Baywatch Nights, caused a stir on social media with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a body paint photo she did for the Painted Princess Project, created by photographer Nick Saglimbeni. Sales from the prints of the photos go to a charitable cause of the model’s choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna D’Errico (@donnaderrico) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:55am PST

D’Errico chose to have the proceeds from her prints go to the A21 Campaign, to fight human trafficking and end slavery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are a nonprofit organization fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored,” the group’s website reads. “We are the abolitionists of the 21st century. We work with you to free slaves and disrupt the demand. Human trafficking is destroying lives, but freedom will have the final word.”

“100% of profits from all limited edition prints go to A21.org to help rescue victims of human trafficking around the world, educate the vulnerable, and restore survivors to an independent life,” reads the statement D’Errico shared on he Instagram page. “Purchase at PaintedPrincess.com.”

Many of the hundreds of comments on the Instagram post praised D’Errico, 51, for looking great and for taking the photo for a good cause.

“Gorgeous. And for such an important cause!” one fan wrote. “Love this.”

“I’m going to donate! You look great in paint,” another chimed in.

“That’s awesome. You advocate for such humanitarian causes,” one fan wrote. “It does not go unnoticed. Keep on crusading!”

“What a great cause…and you REALLY are absolutely amazing DD!!” another wrote.

D’Errico is best known for playing Donna Marco on Baywatch, Baywatch Nights and Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay. She also had roles in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Reno 911!, Roadies and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She shot to fame after appearing in Playboy in 1995 and was married to Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx from 1996 to 2007. They share a daughter, 19-year-old Frankie-Jean. She also adopted son Rhyan.

Last year, D’Errico told TooFab she would support Frankie-Jean playing her Baywatch role in a reboot, but only if Frankie-Jean really wants to act.

“I don’t know that she wants to act, but yeah sure, that would be an honor,” D’Errico told the site. “She’s way more gorgeous than me. Way more gorgeous!”

“I would think about it, maybe/ Why not? I would do it,” Frankie-Jean said, noting that she and her mother are “pretty similar as it is.”

Photo credit: Getty Images