'Baywatch' Star Donna D'Errico Douses Herself in Red Body Paint Following Body-Contouring Treatment

Former Baywatch star Donna D'Errico gave fans quite the sight on Instagram this week. The 51-year-old actress showed off her curves under some red paint, hoping to do her part and raise awareness for the Painted Princess Project charity.

The photoshoot comes hot on the heels of D'Errico getting an "Emsculpt" at BTL Aesthetics to make her "beach ready."

They offer a ser of "non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments," according to their web site and The Daily Mail.

An Emsculpt improves "abdominal tone" and strengthens the ab muscles to create a firmer abdomen. It also strengthens, tones, and firms the butt, thighs, and calves while clearing a path to strengthen the muscles in a person's arms.

The Baywatch actress has kept her TV show looks into her fifties thanks to such procedures and taking care of her body, with the proof standing in her latest photo covered in red paint. The actress revealed she had underwent "extensive plastic surgery" in 2017, candidly documenting her procedures in an effort to her syndicated television body back.

"I went to see Dr. Obeng because I had excess skin on my upper arms from having gained and lost weight.," D'Errico said back in 2017. "I also had quite a bit of excess skin on my stomach from having had two children."

The former Playboy centerfold was married to Motley Crue founder Nikki Sixx from 1996 until 2007, having a daughter with the rocker and adopting a son, born back in 1993.

Fans were quick to comment on both of D'Errico's posts, praising her looks and her efforts for awareness.

"You are really so splendid as always," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous. And for such an important cause ! Love this," another added.

"I’m going to donate ! You look great in paint," a third excitedly shared.

"Oh my! How long did it take you to get that out of your hair??" another noted, asking about the paint that had clearly found its way into her hair.

D'Errico hasn't stopped promoting the cause, using some of the coverage her painted body has gotten to share information out as part of her Instagram Story.