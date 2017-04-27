Baywatch Star Donna D’Errico Spotted In Signature Red Bathing Suit

Many Hollywood stars don’t age gracefully.

Sure, a lot of the A-listers seem to do ok, but the majority of your B and C list stars see their glamour succumb to the party life with which they grew accustomed.

Former Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico refuses to be one of those stereotypes, and she proved this week when cameras caught her discretely shooting something Baywatch related.

Looking like the last 20 years never even happened, D’Errico stunned when she hit the beach in that classic red one-piece swimsuit we all came to so easily recognize.

With her bright blonde locks flowing, the 49-year-old posed for cameras while holding one of those familiar orange rescue floats.

It wasn’t just the classic Baywatch swimsuit she posed in, either. D’Errico also rocked an orange two-piece bikini for the shoot, as well.

There’s no word on what she was shooting for but, as previously mentioned, it was clearly Baywatch related.

Her old co-star from the show Pamela Anderson reportedly has a cameo in the new Baywatch reboot movie, so it’s possible that this shoot was for that. Perhaps D’Errico will also have a cameo.

Then again, it could just be for a throwback style magazine photo shoot.

With Baywatch bursting back into pop-culture the way it is right now, it’s entirely possible this is just an opportunity to capitalize on that.

Certainly, of all the old Baywatch cast members, D’Errico has aged the best. She still looks just as sexy as she did back in her days of slo-mo running on the beach. It’s nice to know, as see, that some things never change.

