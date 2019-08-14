Donald Trump Had Two Words for Miley Cyrus After First Liam Hemsworth Split in 2013

Before he was president of the United States, Donald Trump had a few words of advice for Miley Cyrus when she and Liam Hemsworth broke up the first time. An old tweet of Trump’s has resurfaced on Twitter after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation over the weekend. In his 2013 tweet, Trump encouraged Cyrus to keep her head up after she and Hemsworth ended their engagement.

.@MileyCyrus – don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2013

“[Miley Cyrus] — don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time — remain strong!” Trump wrote at the time.

The replies to Trump’s tweet are an amusing mixture of 2013 tweets, present day tweets, and tweets from 2017 when Cyrus and Hemsworth got back together. Mostly, Twitter users felt the need to marvel at the fact that the future president of the United States chimed in on celebrity news.

Cyrus and Hemsworth both confirmed the separation. A representative for Cyrus said in a statement, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth took to Instagram to wish Cyrus well.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of a photo of the beach. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

In the hours following the news of the separation, photos surfaced of Cyrus canoodling with and kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently announced her own breakup from husband Brody Jenner, while the two women vacationed together in Italy with Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus.

Brandi broke her silence during an episode of her podcast with Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, Your Favorite Thing — although she kept mostly mum about the drama.

“It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell,” she said. “There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

Brandi also seemed to allude to the split in the caption of an Instagram photo she posted from the girls’ trip she’s currently on with Miley.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness… and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it,” she wrote on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself sitting on a rock overlooking crystal blue water.