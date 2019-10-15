What Donald Trump Tweeted About Sean Spicer Before ‘DWTS’ Got Twitter Beyond Heated

Dancing With the Stars held its Disney Night on Monday, and President Donald Trump found the time to encourage his Twitter followers to vote for his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, tweeting, “Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us!”

Some Twitter users did not approve of the message and criticized Trump for tweeting about DWTS instead of doing his job.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you even work?” asked one.

Breaking: Important message from the President of the United States. While Kurds are being massacred and ISIS members are escaping, don’t forget to vote for one of his sycophants on a reality show. — Jackie (@YatkoChronicles) October 14, 2019

Others criticized Spicer himself.

“He has always been there for us!” Translation: He shamelessly lied for me. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) October 14, 2019

You’re right! He was one of the first ones to lie for you! Anyway, it is absolutely amazing the lengths that Republicans will go to protect you. — Sheldon Beatty (@SheldonBeatty) October 14, 2019

“By ‘us,’ the occupant of the White House means those willing to lie for him to the American public,” another user wrote.

The former White House press secretary is partnered with Lindsay Arnold and the two have remained in the competition despite low scores thanks to fan voting.

“There’s no question that’s a huge part of it, people on the political side,” Spicer told USA Today when asked about whether the vast majority of his votes are coming from Trump supporters. “But there’s a good chunk of people who enjoy my approach. The other night we were out, and I had people coming up to me saying, ‘I’ve loved watching you, you look like you’re having a great time.’ Hopefully, they’ll watch me progress. There’s a lot of people who sit at the bar and watch everyone else on the dance floor. That’s who I have been. I’m never going to be the natural. But people watching know I am working as hard as I can, and going to have a blast doing it.”

Spicer added that politics don’t come up among his fellow cast members and other people involved in the show.

“The talk is all personal. How was your week? Injuries, family,” he said. “There is nothing even business-related coming up. We support each other. For example, when we walk down those stairs at the beginning of the show. I am very scared of heights, so climbing the (open) stairwell is nerve-wracking. We’ll rehearse that 15 to 20 times. It’s become routine now for everyone to make sure I get settled before we walk down. We have a lot of fun.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky