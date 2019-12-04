Donald and Melania Trump Arrive at Buckingham Palace, but Viewers Lock in on Her Purple and Yellow Cape

Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a NATO 70th anniversary reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth, arriving in cocktail attire.

For the event, POTUS opted for a dark suit and royal blue tie, while his wife chose a bright yellow Valentino cape dress with magenta sleeves underneath and matching magenta Christian Louboutin pumps. Like all of Melania’s sartorial choices, Twitter users had something to say about her sunny choice.

Some loved it. “I want Melania’s cape,” one person wrote. “WOW!! I’m obsessed with this look!” shared another. A third gushed, “Melania is beautiful…always. But I love seeing her in yellow.”

Others weren’t fans. “Melania’s yellow coat is an embarrassment!” one user proclaimed.

Another wondered, “Does Melania think the uniform to see the Queen is a yellow cape? She wore something similar last year!! Poor thing.”

A third wrote, “Fuchsia and yellow? Melania looks absurd, like a cartoon character.” A fourth agreed and added, “Yellow and Purple? Melania is taking fashion tips from Barney and Ronald MacDonald.”

Prior to the reception, Donald and Melania had tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House. The Queen and Kate Middleton were also present at the evening reception. The Trumps were previously at the palace in June during the President’s state visit to the U.K., during which they were accompanied by Trump’s adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

During the banquet the Queen hosted for the President, he gushed over the monarch, calling her “that great, great woman.”

“On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long, cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

In 2017, he told The Times that his affinity for the Queen likely comes from his Scottish mother, the late Mary MacLeod.

“Any time the queen was on television, an event, my mother would be watching. Crazy, right?” he said. “My mother sort of had a flair, she loved the queen, she loved anything — she was so proud of the queen. She loved the ceremonial and the beauty, because nobody does that like the English.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dan Kitwood