Kathy Griffin is taking a jab at President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two announced Friday they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The comedian, who has long been a critic of the president, sarcastically offered to act as Trump's caregiver after he tweeted out his diagnosis, calling herself a "patriot."

She also took aim at Melania's announcement, telling the first lady she might need to quarantine until "after Christmas," referencing the tapes leaked Thursday night in which Melania expressed her frustration in 2018 at being criticized for her husband's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border while also being expected to perform traditional first lady duties, such as holiday preparations.

I’d like to volunteer to be your caregiver. I’m a patriot. https://t.co/NXrSj4wJph — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

You may want to quarantine until after Christmas, sweetheart. https://t.co/4oNPtqsZPX — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 2, 2020

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am," she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the first lady's former friend and senior adviser who wrote a book titled, "Melania and Me." The tapes were played on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday night and were recorded after Wolkoff left the White House. "I'm working ... my a— off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?"

Early Friday morning, the president revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 after spending months downplaying the global pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he tweeted. The first lady also tweeted the news, writing, "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to White House spokesperson Devin O'Malley, who announced the vice president is tested "every day" for COVID-19 and "remains in good health" while wishing the Trumps "well in their recovery." Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also sent his well-wishes towards his opponent, tweeting, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."