Don Lemon's Jealousy of Anderson Cooper Reportedly Led to 'Come-to-Jesus Moment' From CNN Execs

Don Lemon's feelings of jealousy toward CNN colleague Anderson Cooper was reportedly the last straw before a "come-to-Jesus moment," with execs, according to a new Variety report accusing the longtime CNN anchor of misogynistic and "diva-like" behavior. On the heels of Lemon's latest controversy, in which he declared that 51-year-old Nikki Haley isn't a viable presidential candidate because she "isn't in her prime," numerous insiders recalled years of problematic behavior from the journalist.

In 2009, for example, Lemon complained on social media that Cooper got more airtime after he and the Anderson Cooper 360 star were tasked with covering the Michael Jackson memorial at the Staples Center. "That led to a come-to-Jesus moment," a senior executive from the time told Variety. "Don was told, 'Look, you've got to address your behavior. Your performance as a reporter is great. It's your behavior that's gotta improve. It's what's going to derail you if you're not careful.'"

Lemon, who is also accused of "tearing up pictures and notes on top of and inside [co-anchor] Kyra Phillips' desk" and publicly disrespecting Nancy Grace and Soledad O'Brien, denied the numerous allegations of inappropriate behavior via his spokesperson in a statement to The Wrap. "The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip," Lemon's rep said. "It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless."

Variety's report comes shortly after Lemon courted controversy with his on-air remarks about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, in which he said a woman is "said to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe 40s," reportedly infuriating co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins as well as CNN CEO Chris Licht.

After a brief hiatus from the air, Lemon returned to CNN This Morning, where he did not address the controversy, after posting an apology on Twitter. "I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today," he wrote on Feb. 22. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience – I'm sorry. I've heard you, I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."