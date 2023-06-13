Don Lemon's Supporters Revel as Chris Licht Fired From CNN

Don Lemon has not been without his supporters, in the wake of his CNN exit, and many of them are reveling in the firing of Chris Licht, the network's now-former CEO. On April 24, Lemon announced that he had been let go from CNN. Licht initially confirmed Lemon's exit by stating, "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

However, in his own statement, Lemon wrote, "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play." Fast forward to early June, Licht found himself out at CNN as well, and Lemon's fans have a lot of thoughts about it. Scroll down to read more and see some reaction.