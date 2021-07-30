Dolly Parton Shows Support for Britney Spears, Reflects on Own Legal Fight for Freedom

✖

Country music legend Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to speak out on Britney Spears' behalf. While she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Parton about her thoughts on Spears' conservatorship battle and the Free Britney movement. "Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business," Parton admitted. "I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl, and I only wish her the best."

Parton explained that she went through a similar experience with Spears, opening up about her own legal troubles with former musical partner Porter Wagoner. "I understand all those crazy things," Parton explained. "I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own."

Parton announced in 1974 that she would be branching out on her own as a performer, which inspired her to write her iconic song "I Will Always Love You." While things seemed fine with Wagoner initially, he ended up hitting her with a $3 million breach of contract lawsuit in 1979. They would eventually reconcile and settled out of court, maintaining their friendship until Wagoner's death in 2007. "So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels,” Parton concluded. "I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Spears gave a heartbreaking testimony in June, opening up about the abuses that she suffered while under the legal control of her father, Jamie Spears. "My attorney says I can't let the public know what they did to me [...] I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive, but ma'am, there are a thousand conservatorships that are abusive as well. I want to to end the conservatorship," Spears said during the trial. She then highlighted that she feels "depressed" and wants "changes" as she hopes to move forward with her life without needing approval for everything — even noting how she isn't allowed to drive in her boyfriend, Sam Asghari's, car alone. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," she said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." She added, "I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough. It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done ... I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you."