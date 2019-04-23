‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Beth Chapman Is Not Dead, Despite What Internet Trolls Are Saying

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman has recently become the target of a death hoax, with Internet trolls claiming the reality TV star died.

Chapman has endured a lengthy and public battle with cancer for years, which the trolls used to play the cruel joke convincing fans that the 51-year-old had died.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of those fans took to social media to post memorial messages about Chapman, which is what the trolls were likely hoping for.

“Hi Beth and Dog Chapman I am letting you both know some guy told everybody to stop praying for the both of you his name is David A. Snow it was not nice for what he is telling everybody it’s past on Dog the bounty hunter fan page that is not kool at all,” one person tweeted to Chapman.

“That is right I just don’t understand why people are doing this the Beth Chapman and the family,” the person later said, then adding, “That is the truth right there people needs to stop and grow up for once in a life time.”

I really do hope that her death is a Hoax. ppl are crazy for spreading lies about things like this especially.. https://t.co/DRLcZwhgeE — Abbie Grubb (@Browneyedlady69) April 22, 2019

“It’s social media and those ppl who report it do it for attention so it won’t stop just like the hatters won’t! If you follow Beth on twitter you can see what’s real and what’s not when she tells us or her family and friends. If she was dead she couldn’t be posting on twitter too,” someone else commented.

“Who ever started the RUMOR OF BETH CHAPMAN NOT ON THIS EARTH ANYMORE ,IS DISGUSTING [REPREHENSIBLE] I REMEMBER KARMA COMES AROUND U WILL NOT BE SPARED IN THIS LIFE AS U KNOW IT,” another person commented.

This is a lie! Beth is alive & filming Dog’s Most Wanted! It’s hard enough on the Chapmans but also on the ppl who care about her & their fans! #StopLying Did Reality TV Star Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Pass Away? https://t.co/Q7bjtOBhSB # via @snopes — Tamera Henrickson (@Tami_Henrickson) April 23, 2019

As mentioned, Chapman has been fighting cancer for some time, and recently was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” a statement from the Chapman family read.

At this time, Chapman is out of the hospital and is reportedly doing very well.