Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Emergency Surgery Completed

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, is reportedly in recovery now after undergoing emergency surgery on Tuesday.

Chapman’s surgery wrapped up just after 2 p.m. PT, according to a report by TMZ. She was moved into recovery, though her condition is still unclear. Chapman’s family is waiting for updates from her surgeons and doctors, but they have apparently been warned that it could take hours.

Chapman was rushed into surgery on Tuesday with a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Sources said that she began to have trouble breathing overnight, and went straight to the hospital in the morning.



Doctors reportedly found a “large mass” in Chapman’s throat, though what it was and where it came from are still unclear. The reality star was put under anesthesia immediately so that doctors could work on her unimpeded.

Chapman is a survivor of throat cancer, meaning that this latest incident had fans on high alert. She made no secret of her struggle against the disease, and fans took the journey with her through social media and other forms.

Last year, Chapman summed up the long road to recovery in an A&E TV documentary titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” the TV bounty hunter announced on the special. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing. [The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

The illness was heart-wrenching for Chapman and her husband, but she did not want to shy away from the spotlight at her darkest hour. She explained to Us Weekly that she felt it was important to share this experience, after all that they had put on camera.

“We’ve shared almost our whole lives with fans. We’ve shared the ups and downs of this family with our fans for the last 15 years of our lives,” she said. “So it made perfect sense that we should share something so intimate with them as well.”

“Our rabid fan base has been so loyal to us. It just didn’t make sense to try to hide something like this,” she continued. “The amount of love and support and genuine outpouring of grace our fans have shown has helped us get through some of the darkest moments of our lives right now.”

“She was like, ‘I’ve got to show them how to beat this Big Daddy!’” her husband chimed in. “‘I’ve shown them how to capture fugitives, how to give second chances, I’ve got to show them how to beat this.’ I just was stunned.”

For now, it sounds like Chapman is safely out of surgery once again. Check back for updates on her condition.