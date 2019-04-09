‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Reportedly Rushed to Hospital Amid Cancer Battle

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Hawaii on Saturday with “serious” breathing issues according to Us Weekly. Her husband, reality star Duane “Dog” Chapman is by her side as she remains hospitalized.

“She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” a source told the outlet. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer back in September 2017, undergoing surgery at the time to have a mass removed followed by chemotherapy. She had announced she was cancer-free back in December 2017 before being rushed back to the hospital in November 2018 for emergency surgery. It was then that the reality star revealed that the cancer had returned and was incurable.

Despite her diagnosis, Chapman has kept a positive attitude and continued to work alongside her husband on their new WGN series. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, including a celebration for Leland Chapman‘s birthday at the end of 2018.

Shortly after the diagnosis, “Dog” Chapman talked about his wife’s diagnosis and her desire to keep working despite here treatments with InTouch.

“She’s still trying to get involved in my bounties and business,” Dog revealed in the interview. “She’s trying to still advise me on my work and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you, stay out of it!’ And she woke up the other night and told me, ‘You’re so damn stupid, if I die you’re going to lose the farm,’ and I said, ‘Beth, we don’t have a farm.”

According to recent reports, Beth aimed to spend as much time as possible with her family, something she had managed to succeed at to this point. She shared photos with Leland Chapman after the pair teamed for the WGN series to capture a fugitive in Alabama and praised him on social media.

“Had the best time with this guy last two weeks,” Beth wrote with a selfie on Instagram. “I love you [Leland Chapman] thank you for coming out to help us on our new show”

Dog also spoke about the difficulties he has been having with Beth’s illness in the past months. Sitting down with DailyMailTV, the reality star fought back tears to discuss the situation.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell. I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything,” Chapman said in the interview. “Despite all of the obstacles I have overcome, this is by far the biggest test of my life and mark my words, I will not let her die. …She is my rock and my bodyguard. I will do everything I can to keep her here.”

PopCulture.com has reached out to Dog’s representative for comment on the report.