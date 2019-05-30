‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Reveals Encouraging Photo From Mother’s Day Speaking Event

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has revealed an encouraging photo from her Mother’s Day 2019 speaking event.

The photo is from Chapman’s message that she delivered at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on May 12.

The reality TV star donned a simple black dress with a shiny necklace, and sported her usual flowing blonde hairstyle.

In the post’s caption, Chapman shared a Bible verse that encouraged followers, and many of them who have since commented on the post.

“So many prayers for you, dear lady. You’re strength is immeasurable,” one wrote. “Look to Israel not just for our faith, but maybe for some answers. So many advancements and all of us to pray you through it.”

“We love you Beth you are one of the strongest women ever,” another person said. “I’ve always loved how you work hard but more then anything you are a wonderful mother and wife. You are in my prayers always.”

“Such a wise, strong woman. Beautiful inside and out. I’ve always loved Beth and dog…. sending prayers your way Beth,” someone else added.

“I am tearing up…your words took me right back to the moment 8 years ago Jesus met me right where I was…lost. love you,” one other fan commented. “God bless you!”

Notably, during the aforementioned speech she gave on Mother’s Day, Chapman revealed that she is not using chemotherapy as a method for fighting her ongoing battle with cancer.

“I don’t go to God and go….why did I get cancer? He will roll his eyes at me, because I know why — because it’s the ultimate test of faith. It’s the evidence of things hoped for and it’s the substance of things not known,” she explained.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag people. That is not for me. For me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it’ll either be taught to you or to me,” she later added.