‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Tweets Massive Thread After Stepdaughter Lyssa Ignores Her on Mother’s Day

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman tweeted out a massive thread after claiming that her stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman ignored her on Mother’s Day.

In her initial post, Beth accused Lyssa of not acknowledging her “on Mother’s Day,” which “disappointed” the reality TV star.

Lyssa is the daughter of Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman from a previous relationship.

I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter @BabyLyssaC not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a HMD

She decides to exclude her dad and I from ABBIES graduation

On Friday 😔I would have moved a mountain to be there 🎓 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Interestingly, Beth also tagged Lyssa’s Twitter handle in the post, and even pinned it to the top of her page so that it’s the first thing that anyone sees when they go to her account.

Beth did not stop, however, as she continued to express herself and reply to followers who tweeted to her about the situation.

Step-Mom

I’m very surprised by the many friends here who were not held in the highest of honor on mother day . People what are we teaching our kids where are the fathers to explain the importance of a mother you only get one and sometimes a bonus mom. — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

In one tweet, Beth lamented that she and other step-mothers were not “held in the highest of honor on” Mother’s Day.

She stressed that fathers and husbands should feel a sense of responsibility to making sure children understand the “importance” of honoring and respecting mothers.

“Thankless Job”

it’s the most hurtful act to not acknowledge the woman who gave you life or The Who saved it . It’s a thankless job sometimes and one that requires patients and forgiveness Iv been blessed with my kids and my bonus kids I love them all equally — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Beth went on to speak about how “hurtful” it is for a child “to not acknowledge” their mother, “the woman who gave” them life.

She added that the same respect should be paid to who “saved” them as well, insinuating that she meant step-mothers.

“My Life Would Not Have Been The Same…”

My life would not have been the

Same without them however at the end when they are not there you wonder if you ever meant anything to them at all 🧐💕 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Beth later expressed that she knows how important her children and step-children are to her, but when she feels ignored it makes her feel as if she “ever meant anything to them.”

“I am sure they love you. When they think you might die and they hear it in the news and media it scares them,” one fan replied. “Some people are actually scared to see their loved ones die. Just assure them that they need you as much as you need them. May the angels watch over you all.”

“Pawns”

Oh she does that also doesn’t let us see maddy she uses them like pawns I’m just over it I feel bad for grandparents they just wanna love their grand babies

And have all the hostage negotiating to get them https://t.co/D7UeIIWjMa — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

One of Beth’s followers expressed sympathy for her situation with Lyssa, and also shared their own experience of their children not allowing them to see their grandkids as a means of revenge.

Beth replied and claimed that this is something that Lyssa does as well, adding that her step-daughter uses her children as “pawns.”

Not Answering Calls

Because she doesn’t answer my calls and has us blocked so I’m going to reach my child how e Er I see fit GOT THAT MR WRIGHT https://t.co/NHJVuwRPA8 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

One person inquired why Beth was airing her grievances with Lyssa on social media, adding that they felt making the private matters public could do more damage than good.

Beth fired back that she chose to voice her opinion in a public forum because Lyssa has her and Dog blocked from other communication methods.

“Still On Her Side”

Im still on her side im just disappointed at her priorities and her choices . https://t.co/RHrdw87JWZ — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 23, 2019

Another fan responded to Beth’s tweets, saying, “This is very sad 🙁 You were always on her side about everything. I don’t know what’s going on, with your health issues she needs to surround you with love. I wish I had that minute back again with my mom. Happy Graduation Abbie, may your new journey include the ones who love you.”

Beth responded by saying that while she is disappointed in Lyssa’s “priorities and…choices,” she is “still on her side.”