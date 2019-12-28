‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Shares Message About Going to Therapy ‘Ever Since Beth Left Me’

Duane Chapman, the eponymous Dog the Bounty Hunter, has opened up about the rough period in his life he’s been enduring lately. In an Instagram post, Chapman posted an illustration of a Native American staring solemnly at his reflection in a pond. In the caption, he talked about how he’s coping with life since his wife, Beth Chapman, died back in June.

“Going to my shrink for six months now ever since Beth left me I am not sure if it works let you know in another six” Chapman wrote in the caption. Fans of the bail bondsman-turned-reality star didn’t hesitate to weigh in with their support to help him work through his grief.

“Keep fighting big guy,” wrote one fan, while another told him grieving was like sobriety, “every day is a day stronger.” Others offered to help through their own experiences with grief. “Keep busy, keep pushing and believing, know you are loved by many,” advised a third.

The recently widowed Chapman isn’t alone in dealing with the death of his wife. The couple’s daughter, Cecily Chapman, also talked about missing her mother on Instagram just a few days before Christmas.

“I miss you today, tomorrow, and everyday,” she wrote in the caption. “Part of me has left the earth, most times I feel lost. One of the things she told me while we were alone in the car driving, the last Sam’s club run we ever did, ‘I just haven’t taught you everything yet.’ At the time I told her she taught me everything I know. Now I understand she hadn’t taught me enough, like living life without her.”

Similarly, Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter, ‘Baby Lyssa Chapman,’ also took to social media to express sorrow over her death. Along with a photo of Beth in a fur coat, Lyssa wrote “Nothing is the same without you. Merry Christmas in Heaven. I bet you have the biggest tree ever.”

It does seem that Chapman has been doing some things to keep busy in the meantime. Just over Christmas, he shared the first look at the poster for the second season of Dog’s Most Wanted, where he showed off a little bit of holiday cheer. And a warning for fugitives everywhere.