Dita Von Teese Stirs Social Media After Breaking Silence on Marilyn Manson, Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations
Dita Von Teese, ex-wife of Marilyn Manson, has finally broken her silence on the string of sexual abuse allegations against her former husband. In an Instagram post, she denies ever experiencing any of the treatment the number of women described in their testimonies. "I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed concern over my well-being, I appreciate your kindness," she began.
She continued, revealing the reason for the couple's actual split. "Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse," she shared. "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting my request."
Entertainment Tonight reports Von Teese's statement came just hours before LAPD performed a welfare check on Manson at his home in Studio City, California. An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that officers conducted their investigation and there was "no evidence of any trouble."
The accusations began after Evan Rachel Wood revealed via Instagram that she was abused and groomed by Marilyn Manson. The two began dating in 2007 and were engaged in 2010. The Westworld star was 19 at the beginning of their relationship. Manson was 38 years old.
"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission." She continued, "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." Shortly after, others came forward claiming they also faced abuse at the hands of the singer –– one of whom, claim Manson said threatened to "bash my face in with a baseball bat."
Manson has since come forward denying the allegations against him. "Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote in an Instagram statement. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."
Social media users quickly sent along their reactions saying, "I stopped listening to Manson back when Dita Von Teese and Rose McGowan admitted that he was abusive, so it's nice that others are having the same reaction now that ERW also stepped forward. I thought everyone was collectively brushing it under the rug tbh." Some may remember Von Teese's previous disturbing comments regarding the singer while they were together.
I remember Dita Von Teese saying in an interview that when her and Marilyn Manson were together he liked to bite her and that they initially got together because he stalked her or followed her around or something so these allegations about him are completely unsurprising.— ▶Vy◀ (@Vylektra) February 1, 2021
Dita Von Teese has just spoken out about the allegations toward her ex-husband Marilyn Manson, and wherever one falls on the subject I think we can all agree that the phrase "incurred abuse" was...ill-considered.— Dr. Rebecca Gibson (@RGibsongirl) February 4, 2021
I've never understood how Marilyn Manson was able to attract the goddess-likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese in the first place— A$hley (@Totalavery) February 3, 2021
I cannot believe Dita Von Teese actually married Marilyn Manson. It blows my mind every time I think of it 😅😅— Grace Damarú (@dazeofgrace) February 4, 2021
I don’t wish for Marilyn Manson to be canceled. I wish for him to be prosecuted.
This isn’t cancel culture. What he did was a crime.
Disclaimer: probably won’t happen because statue of limitations or whatever. But if he is doing it now or recent, I hope there are charges.— 2020.1 (@_LeslieJ) February 1, 2021
Dita Von Teese, Rose McGowan, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, Ashley Walters, & Sarah McNeilly all also made claims against Marilyn Manson.
there is testimony on record from CA Senate & Congress about his abuse.
Evan's statement, while incredibly brave, shouldn't have been necessary.— mere ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ || madam vice president (@starkspoon) February 1, 2021
