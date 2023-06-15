Dionne Warwick Cancels Concert After Surprise Health Issue

Dionne Warwick recently had to cancel a show due to a medical issue. The legendary singer told TMZ that she started experiencing problems with one of her legs last Thursday, and the ailment did not allow her to perform at her upcoming show. Fortunately, Warwick said she's already on the mend after taking some time to recover fully. Concert fans were supposed to attend on June 24 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines outside Chicago, but received an email saying, "We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident." A refund will also be issued for all ticket purchases, according to the email.

Despite this, Warwick was optimistic and told TMZ that the concert would be rescheduled. In 1940, Warwick was born in New Jersey, United States, and became a household name through his hit singles such as "Walk On By" and "I Say A Little Prayer," which sold over 100 million copies worldwide. The 82-year-old singer has said she feels "blessed" to be still able to "get up every morning and stand up and move." Warwick revealed her longevity tips in a 2022 interview, such as eating home-cooked meals. "I like to cook," she told Parade. "And I'm proud of everything I cook."

Warwick said, "I don't have things I call 'healthy habits.' I go to the doctor when she calls. "I eat what I want to eat. I haven't changed my diet, and while I don't 'exercise,' I suppose I get a workout on stage every night. "Most of all, I keep a positive attitude and don't allow stress into my life – it works for me." According to Warwick, she has always maintained a positive attitude. "I still love getting out on the road and doing shows. "I love what I do, and having audiences show up is amazing. Music is a gift, and I'm always striving to use it the way I'm supposed to be using it." Her priority is to make time for the important people in her life, which is a crucial part of who she is. "I try to speak to my friends every day. It's great to stay in touch and have a support system," she explained, adding that the key is to "stay connected." Concerning "the best medicine in the world," Warwick declared, "Laughter!"