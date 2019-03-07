Dina Lohan Says Man Accused of Catfishing Her Is an ‘Amazing Guy’

Dina Lohan is speaking out against the people hating on her long-distance relationship.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum played coy when asked about her relationship with a man she has been talking to on the internet for five years, but never actually met during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday.

“He’s my friend, we’re like really good friends,” she told Williams. “He’s an amazing guy and we’re good friends.”

Despite calling him her “friend” multiple times during the conversation, as first reported by PEOPLE, Lohan told Williams that she plans to marry the man one day.

“When you know, you just know,” she said.

And as for what her children think, “they will love who I love,” Lohan said.

Lohan first revealed her relationship to the world during an episode of the CBS reality competition series, when she said that although she’s been talking to “a special someone” or five years, they’ve never actually met in real life or FaceTimed.

While Lohan appeared confident that the relationship was real, many of her houseguests awkwardly brought up the subject that she might be getting catfished. The speculation grew after MTV show Catfish host New Schulman revealed that the man claiming to be Dina’s boyfriend was Jesse Nadler, 53, from Tiburon, California.

In a follow-up tweet, Schulman shared a photo of Nadler, writing: “CONFIRMED: Jesse Nadler is Dina Lohan’s boyfriend. Much much more coming soon…”

Since then, Nadler has broken his silence and said that their relationship is very much real.

“When the news first hit … my computer was going crazy and blowing up,” Nadler said at the time. “And then I saw the ‘catfish’ term … and I was really not happy with that, ’cause I’m real.”

He also told TMZ that the pair connected on Facebook and their feelings began to grow to romantic affection after many conversations.

“Dina and I were both Long Islanders and we met, and we became friends on Facebook. Then we started talking on the phone and sending private movies and videos, ’cause I have a … Sony HD [camera], so if I was downtown, I’d let her see my town and she’d send me pictures of Sag Harbor and places that I grew up in when I lived out there,” he explained. “So one thing led to another and we started having feelings that were more than just Facebook friends.”

He recently told press both that he planned to move to New York to be closer to her, and that the couple would be meeting in person for the first time very soon.