Dina Lohan and Online Boyfriend Jesse Nadler Break up Before Meetup

Dina Lohan and her online boyfriend are over before ever meeting in person.

The Celebrity Big Brother star made headlines while on the CBS series when she revealed she had been in an online relationship with Jesse Nadler for five years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports the couple got into a fight ahead of their first in-person encounter after Lohan confronted Nadler for promoting a book on his Facebook page, with her thinking it was about another woman.

Nadler told the outlet that despite Lohan trying to apologize for her outburst, the California resident decided to call things off. They had been in an online relationship since 2014.

The split news comes more than a month since Nadler first shared with with press that they planned to finally meet the next time Lohan traveled to Los Angeles. At the time, Nadler claimed Lohan would be visiting soon as she considered multiple TV offers following her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

He had also previously claimed he was planning to move to New York, where he is originally from, in order to be close to his now ex-girlfriend.

“I already have a real estate agent in West Hampton Beach,” he said in February, adding that he “definitely” wants to work things out with the momager. “We’re gonna be walking beaches from West Hampton to Montaulk Point. She’s going to be my Bonnie and Clyde.”

Nadler had previously been accused of catfishing Lohan by fans after she first revealed her relationship while at the Big Brother house. When he first spoke out about the relationship, Nadler said he felt the need to come out and defend his relationship.

“When the news first hit … my computer was going crazy and blowing up,” Nadler said at the time. “And then I saw the ‘catfish’ term … and I was really not happy with that, ’cause I’m real.”

The couple first met through Facebook and developed romantic feelings for each other as time went by.

“Dina and I were both Long Islanders and we met, and we became friends on Facebook. Then we started talking on the phone and sending private movies and videos, ’cause I have a … Sony HD [camera], so if I was downtown, I’d let her see my town and she’d send me pictures of Sag Harbor and places that I grew up in when I lived out there,” he explained. “So one thing led to another and we started having feelings that were more than just Facebook friends.”

While on the Big Brother house, Lohan once told her fellow houseguests she believed she would marry Nadler.

“I swear to you he’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his ma,” Lohan said, adding that the reason she’s never FaceTimed with him is because “some guys just don’t use iPhones.”