Dina Lohan’s ‘Catfish’ Boyfriend Revealed on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Has an Online Relationship With Second Woman

Dina Lohan’s Catfish boyfriend who was revealed on Celebrity Big Brother apparently has an online relationship with a second woman.

According to The Blast, Jesse Nadler left a voicemail for a woman named Linda Scarpa, telling her that he had dumped Lohan and that she was the only one for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scarpa provided the voicemail to the news outlet, and also divulged that Nadler sent her messages on Facebook stating that he had dumped Lohan.

Interestingly, Scarpa is most well-known as the daughter of notorious Columbo crime family hitman Greg Scarpa. She previously appeared on the show “I Married a Mobster,” and also wrote the book “The Mafia Hit Man’s Daughter,” which was her memoir.

The outlet reached out to Nadler about the circumstance, and he claimed that it was a misunderstanding. He stated that he does respect Scarpa, but that he does not have romantic feelings for her.

He admitted to sending a message about ending his relationship with Lohan, but claimed that it was a knee-jerk reaction to a fight they had.

Lohan first spoke about Nadler while on Celebrity Big Brother, telling some of her housemates, “I can’t wait to tell you about this guy. I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like, you feel like you know them?”

“I’m going to marry him,” she continued, explained that the two have never actually met face-to-face.

This caught the attention of Catfish host Nev Schulman, who tweeted out, “YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. Let’s do this!” He later took to Twitter agian to announce, “UPDATE: found [Dina Lohan’s boyfriend … but his story is way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Most recently, Lohan’s ex-husband Michael came out to say that Nadler was not the mysterious figure everyone believed him to be, and that the two had actually had contact.

“The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true,” Lohan stated. “I felt comfortable enough to give him my number, and he called. We spoke for over an hour. We got into great detail. Because [he and Dina] plan on a face-to-face at the end of [Celebrity Big Brother], I feel it’s appropriate talking about this to put the rumors to rest.”

At this time, Lohan does not appear to have commented publicly on the new developments.