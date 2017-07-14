Dierks Bentley’s Son Suffers Injury While on Tour

Country singer and songwriter, Dierks Bentley’s youngest child, Knox, has been injured following a fall that occurred during one of his father’s recent shows.

According to CBS affiliate, US995, Knox, 3, fractured his arm before Bentley’s scheduled performance at the 44th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado.

At the time, the 41-year-old was practicing his set-list with the Del McCoury Band in a hotel room when he got a call from his wife, Cassidy about the accident.

During a media round table in Nashville on Thursday, the father of three said their family was “really lucky.”

“Of all the things that could’ve happened, there could have been a head injury or neck [injury],” he said. “I named him Knox for a reason. I just knew he was going to be a bruiser, but he’s doing pretty good.”

Bentley reveals that young Knox broke his arm in two spots, calling it “nasty.”

“I sat there for 40 minutes with the doctor and nurses as we tried to put it back together,” he said.

The accident, which happened at a house the country crooner rented in Telluride with friends included a loft above the bunk beds, roughly 12-13 feet.

“I think he thought his grandfather was going to catch him, and there was obviously a miscommunication there,” he admits.

Despite the accident, Knox avoided surgery and is said to make a full recovery as he wears a hard cast on his arm. But for the father, it was something he never wished to witness.

“I lost a few years of my life,” he admitted, “[Knox] was out mostly, so I’m the one that suffered the most damage. It was brutal.”