Diddy’s Ex Cassie Pregnant With First Child

Just eight months after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, singer Cassie Ventura is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Alex Fine.

The 32-year-old, who had dated Diddy from 2012 until their split in December of 2018, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, June 10, revealing that she and Fine are expecting a baby girl.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” Venture captioned a sweet photo of herself and her bull rider and personal trainer boyfriend. “”Love You Always & ForeveR.”

Fine also announced the happy news on his own Instagram account, penning a heartfelt letter to his unborn child.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend’s cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” he continued. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love.”

“I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated,” he wrote. “I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.”

“I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl,” he concluded. “I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

In a separate post, Fine penned an additional letter to Ventura, promising he “will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.”

“I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you,” he wrote. “I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.”