Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Meghan Markle Over Easter?

Meghan Markle is reportedly resting at her new home of Frogmore Cottage ahead of the birth of her first child, but she did receive a pair of royal visitors on Easter Sunday this weekend.

BAZAAR reports that Markle’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, took a trip to visit the expectant royal on April 21 after church services at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service,” a close source told royal reporter Omid Scobie. “They wanted to be supportive and see how she is doing. It was a lovely afternoon.”

William, Middleton and Prince Harry all attended the service with the queen, with the trio heading over to the cottage after the mass.

“After Sunday’s Easter service, William and Kate actually paid a surprise visit to Meghan at Frogmore Cottage,” Scobie said on Good Morning America. “It was their first time visiting the new home. But of course Meghan wasn’t at the service so it also was an opportunity for them to see how she’s doing, check up on her.”

The reporter also offered an update on the reported feud between William and Harry, denying the rumors that have been surrounding the brothers.

“Sources say that the two of them are closer than they have been in a long time,” Scobie said. “It’s the rumors of tensions between royal family members that will continue to drive sales of newspapers and tabloids here in the UK.”

Shortly after Sunday’s visit, Harry and Kate attended a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, April 25. Harry was not announced as attending the event until that morning, which many fans took as confirmation that his wife has not yet gone into labor.

As Markle rests before her baby’s birth, she is being kept company by her mother, Doria Ragland, who arrived in the U.K. over a week ago. Friends including makeup artist Daniel Martin have also stopped by to visit.

“Meg and Harry are really settled in now,” a friend of the couple said of their new home. “It’s truly a lovely home and they have done such a great job with the space. So much light and positive energy. I couldn’t think of a better place to start a family.”

Markle is reportedly due at the end of April or very early in May.

Photo Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images