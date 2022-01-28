Michael C. Hall Makes His First Appearance Following ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale

Dexter: New Blood star Michael C. Hall has finally made his first social media appearance following the revival’s finale. In a video posted to the official Instagram page for Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, Hall’s band, the actor and singer is seen belting out a tune while driving. He swings the camera around, and we can see that his passenger is an adorable black puppy who looks happy to be along for the ride.

Many of Hall’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “I love this man far too much. Even his car-singing is on another level.” Someone else added, “What a lucky dog, getting a live, up close and personal show!” A third user offered, “How often does one hear lascivious in a lyric? Way to write it, PGBM!” One final fan quipped, “Michael, in real life you’ve got a different kind of dark passenger.”

Hall recently finished starring in Dexter: New Blood, a revival of his iconic showtime series which followed his character, a forensic blood spatter analyst who lived a secret life as a serial killer hunting down the worst-of-the-worst criminals. The Dexter revival picks up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York and is going by the name Jim Lindsay.

In addition to Hall, New Blood season also stars Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s sister Debra in the show’s original run. New cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), Johnny Sequoyah (American Housewife), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) also star.

Another Dexter character who returned for New Blood, playing a crucial role in the story, was Dexter’s son, Harrison. This time around, the now-teenage Harrison was portrayed by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). In the Dexter finale, Harrison left Florida with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), before Dexter faked his own death and went into hiding. It had been presumed that Harrison was living with her for the past decade. Showtime subscribers can watch all of eight seasons of Dexter, as well as the complete , via the Showtime Anytime app.