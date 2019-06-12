Details About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Relationship Leak, and They Sound Like a Perfect Match

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s relationship is keeping her strong amid her conservatorship drama.

The singer and her beau have been spending a lot of time together as she continues to focus on her health and the legal drama surrounding her case. After Spears and Asghari shared several photos of themselves on a lavish vacation in Miami, a source spoke about their blossoming relationship.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “When they’re together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple.”

The source added Spears loves how Asghari acts in front of her sons, Sean 13, and Jayden, 12, whom she shares with Kevin Federline.

“For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life,” the source said. “She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids’ lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family.”

“Her kids love when Sam is around,” they added. “They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”

Spears does not hesitate to show off how happy she is with the personal trainer, most recently sharing some photos in Miami with her “amor.” Asghari also shared the photos, calling Spears his “Lioness” in the caption of the photos.

Fans of the singer took to the comments section of the post to compliment her and share their happiness she found a good match.

“I’m so happy for my Skinny as a needle legend,” one user commented.

“Love seeing u happy,” another user wrote.

“Hello hello helllooo Miami looks good on you both!” a third user wrote.

Spears and Asghari shared the posts just a day after the singer shared a video putting paparazzi on blast for photoshopping her to make her look heavier in photos.

“Hello, and please don’t judge me, I look haggard right now,” Spears said, adding she had just gotten off a jet ski. “But my question to all of you is, a lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake.”

“But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?’” she continued. “It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger [in the pics] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”