‘Desperate Housewives’ Alum Josh Henderson Arrested for Burglary

Desperate Housewives actor Josh Henderson was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

The 37-year-old actor allegedly burglarized his neighbor’s home. Law enforcement sources told the news outlet that the victims came home over the weekend to find around $7,000 worth of jewelry missing. They reportedly recognized Henderson, who was with two others, in surveillance footage, which they turned over to police.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being arrested and booked for burglary early Tuesday morning at his home, Henderson was released later that day on $50,000 bail, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source told TMZ that the 37-year-old was “initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this. Josh is innocent and we are confident he will be cleared very quickly.”

Police sources told the outlet that officers looked at the video with the alleged victim, who observed the three suspects and recognized Henderson and one of his friends.

The outlet also reported that the faces of the suspects were partially concealed by hats and hoodies, and that police could not make their own determination if it was Henderson in the video.

In the video, three men wearing hoodies allegedly climb over a balcony to rob the home.

Henderson also stars in the E! Network series The Arrangement and Hallmark Channel‘s film Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas. He also appeared in the Dallas and 90210 reboots.

Henderson isn’t the only star to be arrested as of late. Last month, former child actor Shaun Weiss, best known for playing the goalie Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $200 worth of products from a Los Angeles Rite Aid. The 38-year-old is facing charges of petty theft and probation violation following a previous run-in with the law in August when he was arrested for public intoxication.

Later in August, Weiss posted a message on Facebook that announced he had plans to check himself into rehab.

“At this time, in an effort to break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom,” Weiss reportedly wrote. “Even rock bottom is like ‘holy s–, how’d you get all the way down there?’) I have checked in to a well [regarded], long term rehabilitation center. I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in [eminent] danger. My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewed by the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor.”

TMZ reports it is not clear when he left the treatment center.