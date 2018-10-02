Rapper Desiigner Removed From Flight After Altercation on Plane

Rapper Desiigner was reportedly removed from a recent flight after an alleged altercation on the airplane.

According to The Blast, Desiigner — real name Sidney Royel Selby III — was kicked off a Scandinavian Airlines flight for fighting with the crew, though by his account he was not the one who started it. The “Panda” rapper took to his Instagram Stories thread to speak about the incident, saying that it was one of the flight attendants to set things into motion.

“They kicked me off my flight because this b— put her hands on me,” he said during his rant against the airline. “They always try to make the black man play the white card and it’s like I’m tired of trying to be victim of that s—.”

He did eventually admitted that he “spazzed on their a—” after being touched, and called for all of his fans to boycott the airline. Desiigner was on the flight as he is currently in Europe on tour.

For their part, Scandinavian Airlines claims that Desiigner was the one who instigated the incident.

“We can’t give details regarding our passengers and their identity. However we can confirm that we had an incident last night where passengers behaved threatening towards our crew during a flight,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Blast exclusively. “Safety is our first priority and threatening behavior towards our passengers and crew is not acceptable.”

This is not the first time that Desiigner has been accused of aggressive and violent behavior, as back in September 2016 he and three of his associates were arrested in New York City, New York after someone called 911 and claimed that the crew has pulled a weapon on them.

Police pulled over the SUV that the rapper and his friends were riding in and executed a search. They reportedly found guns and pills that they believed to be oxycodone. All four passengers were arrested on weapons and drug charges and held in police custody.

Days later, Desiigner was acquitted of the felony gun charge, and days after that it was discovered that the pills in the car were anabolic steroids that belonged to his driver.

The Blast reports that they reached out to Desiigner regarding his newest situation with the airline but have yet to hear back.