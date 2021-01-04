Designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, Shows off Her Figure in Swimsuit Selfie: 'Am I Crazy to Post This?'

✖

Designer Diane Von Furstenberg recently took to social media to show off her figure in a swimsuit selfie, asking her followers, "Am I crazy to post this?" The 74-year-old fashion industry icon shared the selfie on Instagram, and is seen in it rocking a green one-piece bathing suit. She went on to add, "Own your age ....it’s a proof you have lived! Love to everyone."

The post has garnered a lot of positive responses, with many celebrities and fellow modeling industry peers commenting. "Beautiful and inspiring! Own your beauty at every age," wrote French artist and model Ahn Duong. "Beautiful and sexy as always," added Russian model Natalia Vodianova. Some reality stars are praised Von Furstenberg's selfie, with Kris Jenner calling her "Beautiful," and Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons writing, "And you OWN IT very well!!" Von F also got a loving comment from actress/filmmaker Cecilia Peck, who called her "divine" and "goals."

Von Furstenberg has long been an advocate for body positivity, and has spent time delivering these messages to her audience. Back in 2015, the House of DVF star spoke with PEOPLE at NBC’s Summer Press Day, and shared some advice for her fans. "The first advice I give anybody is that the most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself," she said.

"Therefore you have to be very true to yourself, demanding on yourself, hard on yourself," The fashion legend then added. "I am a feminist, and I really want every woman to be strong and know that she can be the woman she wants to be and not a doll. Happiness is not in fake [breasts]."

On House of DVF, her former E! reality show, Von Furstenberg sought out a young woman who would become the ambassador. for the designer's newest brand. The show delivered two popular seasons, with Von Furstenberg explaining a little about what fans could expect from the second during her conversation with PEOPLE. "Because of the success of the show, we had hundreds and thousands of people wanting to go in. So as a result, the people that I ended up with were a little bit more professional," she stated. "The challenges I make them do [are] bigger, and every episode is quite substantial."