Dennis Rodman Leaves Rehab After Just One Week

Dennis Rodman is out of rehab again, but this time he swears he’s not done working on his sobriety.

The former NBA champion checked himself into the Turning Point treatment center on Jan. 17 after he was arrested for a DUI, Jan 14. TMZ reported Wednesday that, according to his rep Darren Prince, Rodman is moving from Turning Point to a nearby outpatient facility before he starts up long-term treatment in California.

“He’s been working with psychotherapists as well as in group recovery classes,” Prince said. “[Rodman] has finally been accountable for his behavior from alcohol over the years.

“The doctors and nurses at Turning Point were really cool and made me feel comfortable and understand how I got myself into this position and what I need to do to stay on this path,” Rodman told TMZ.

Rodman’s substance abuse issues have been well known for several years. The former Chicago Bulls player received his first DUI back in 1999 while he was still playing, which forced him to attend a three-month alcoholic treatment program. He also entered rehab in 2008, 2010 (as part of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew) and 2014.

“He’s just been going through a lot of emotional issues in the past couple of months,” Rodman’s rep Darren Prince said in a TMZ interview. “He’s battled alcohol issues over the years. I’d say going back a good 15-16 years it’s been going on. I just knew he was hitting a brick wall over the past couple of months, I knew that it was getting to a point where either he had to slow down or something was going to slow him down.”

Known as one of the best defensive players of his time, Rodman’s NBA career lasted from 1986-2000, earning two NBA titles with the Detriot Pistons and another three with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan.

Photo: Twitter / @CNN