Demi Rose Soaks up 'Island Life' in Fresh Bikini Photo

✖

British model Demi Rose Mawby's move to the Spanish island of Ibiza has provided loads of new photos of her millions of Instagram followers. The model, known to some as Tyga's ex, has a slew of fabulous outfits at her disposal, including countless swimsuits. Her new Instagram photo is proof positive of this fact, as she is seen enjoying "island life" in another stylish selection.

Mawby is shown wearing a colorful two-piece bikini while standing on the back of a luxurious boat. A rocky cliff face and clear waters served as the backdrop of the photo. "Island Life [orange heart emoji]" she wrote in the caption of the post. The fans responded and expressed appreciation for the photo, with some calling her "stunning."

According to her Instagram post, she posed for the photo in the waters near Es Vedrà, a small rocky island near the Spanish island of Ibiza. Mawby surprised her fans by leaving London and heading to Ibiza, where she has remained since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several people questioned the decision to head south, and she responded with a very simple explanation.

"I had up and down days, and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," Rose told the Evening Standard. "I felt very sad." She also explained that the idea of moving popped into her head. She packed her bags and then headed to Ibiza once the lockdown ended.

The move, as it turns out, has been beneficial for her modeling career. Mawby explained that "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video."

Since leaving London for Ibiza, Mawby has only seen her fanbase grow as she continues to pose for photos in a picturesque setting. Some of these snaps feature her relaxing on the beach and enjoying the sunshine while others show off her tracksuits. Each post sparks a considerable number of comments from social media users, which is something that Mawby thought about during her younger years.

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied," she explained to the Evening Standard. "So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."