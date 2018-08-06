Demi Lovato’s Team Pushing Her to Cut Ties With Toxic Friends

After Demi Lovato‘s recent overdose, her team is reportedly urging her to cut ties with toxic people in her life, TMZ reports.

Sources say that once Lovato leaves rehab, there will be “a major focus” on removing certain people, including a distant relative who reportedly had a negative impact on the singer. A close friend is also reportedly on the list, which includes “partymongers, drug users, or ‘yes’ friends.”

Sources add that the star will be advised to get a new phone number and only give it to those she trusts.

On Sunday, Lovato spoke out for the first time since her overdose, issuing a statement on Instagram.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato continued, “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

After staying in the hospital since her overdose nearly two weeks ago, Lovato reportedly moved to a rehab facility outside California, according to TMZ.

Sources say Lovato was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday and took a private plane to the facility, one of the country’s leading centers for addiction where she will reportedly stay for an “extended period of time.”

A source told People that the singer “wants to be sober.”

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” the source said. “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Timothy Hiatt