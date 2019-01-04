Demi Lovato Slams Instagram for Fat Shaming Ads

Demi Lovato is slamming Instagram and a mobile video game for ads that she found to be fat shaming in nature.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to callout the social media network for allowing “this fat shaming bulls— on my feed.”

“So many things wrong with this ad,” she added in a subsequent post.

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us by diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder,” she went on to say.

“So please Instagram, keep this bulls— off mine and others’ feeds who could easily be affected by this disgusting advertisement,” Lovato also wrote. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Lovato also posted on her Twitter account about her calling out Instagram, tweeting, “Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in!”

She’s found support from celebrity friends as well, with Kim Kardashian West who retweeted her post and added clapping hands emojis.

In addition to Kardashian, many fans and followers are also cheering on Lovato for her fight against social media fat shaming, with one tweeting, “thank u for always using ur voice for the things that matter, you inspire me, I love u so.”

“Even though [Demi Lovato] hasn’t been in the spotlight or on [social] media she [continues] to use her voice talk about mental health and uses her platform to speak up on things that matter demi has always kept real with us she a real inspiration of this generation [period],” another fan wrote.

“Demi, I just wanted to say thank you for being you and speaking out about issues in society that matter. You really are making a change in this world. You are a light to so many people. Please never stop being you. Love you,” someone else commented.

We are so luck to have you as our role model ❤️ Thank you for being who you are and for giving voice to mental health and eating disorders. I love everything about you — Vivi (@demidlove) January 4, 2019

At this time, Instagram does not appear to have responded to Lovato’s fat shaming accusations.