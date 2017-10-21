Demi Lovato Slays With Sexy Pin-Up Look

Demi Lovato is no stranger to trying out different looks. With a style all her own, the 25-year-old singer took to social media to express her ’50s pin-up side with some very sultry images posted to Snapchat.

Lovato, who didn’t disclose to fans what the ’50s-inspired guises was for, teased fans with a slew of images and videos from a “glam” session, before showcasing her sexy ensemble, consisting of a scarf, a printed green bustier, hot pants, leggings, fishnet stockings and bright red lipstick.

If the images prove anything, it’s that Lovato exudes confidence. But it hasn’t been easy. On Tuesday, the former Disney star shared a shocking before and after image of how far she has come in her recovery with an eating disorder.

In her “then” photo, Lovato’s hip bones are visible and she sports a thin, shrunken frame. In the “now” photo taken this summer, she looks stronger and flaunts a curvier, fit figure.

“Recovery is possible,” she added to the picture in a resounding message to fans.

This candid look inside the singer’s battle with an eating disorder comes on the same day her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, was released online.

In the film, Lovato admits food was like “medicine” to her from an early age, which later contributed to her binging and purging habits.

“Food is still the biggest challenge in my life and it controls,” she said. “I don’t want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about. Body image, what I’m going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn’t eat. It’s just constant.”

She spent time in a rehabilitation facility in 2012 and began making healthier choices, but her 2016 breakup with actor Wilmer Valderrama after six years of dating derailed her forward progress.

“What started the relapse was missing Wilmer. And when I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and I end up binging,” she continued.

Just a year after the breakup though, she said she found healing in working out — and for more than its physical advantages.