Demi Lovato Reveals Rare Selfie After Leaving Rehab

Demi Lovato is focusing on her fitness after her rehab stint.

The singer posted a new photo on Instagram, her second since leaving rehab at the beginning of November, to show her fans she’s back at her martial arts classes.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair..” she wrote alongside a bicep and a tongue out emoji, alongside the hashtags, #BJJ, #bluebelt and #nevergiveup.

Fans of the “Confident” singer were overjoyed with seeing Lovato posting back on social media, after making a quiet return to the public eye since her July drug overdose.

“I’m so proud of you Demi!!!! Keep fighting sis!! Blessings,” One user commented on the photo.

“So great to see you again, you look soooooo Gorgeous!!!!” Another user wrote.

“Look at you mama, looking all gorgeous. Your fans are happy to see you strong and moving on up!” A third user commented.

Another commenter wrote: “So gorgeous glad to see you back healthy and fighting can’t wait for the new music!!! Anyone else pumped for the new comeback Grammy award winning album of the year!!!!!”

While Lovato has not been posting nonstop since leaving rehab, the singer has been commenting on her friend’s posts and working on herself relatively out of the spotlight.

According Us Weekly, Lovato checked herself out of rehab back in early November after three months in treatment following her drug overdose in July. The singer is reportedly focused on staying physical and mentally healthy after her rehab stint.

“Working out is cleansing for her mind, body and soul,” the insider told the publication, “it keeps her on track, focused and feeling good.”

Aside from focusing on her health, Lovato is also working on her return to music. A source told Radar last week the singer plans to get her career back on track in 2019.

“Demi finds singing and writing cathartic and has been writing a lot of her own material, which she wants to get in motion pretty quickly,” a source close to the singer told the outlet.

“She’s grateful to be alive and at the stage of her life where she wants to help other people, and her music will reflect that,” the source continued. “It’s all about staying strong and positive — one day at a time, of course.”

However, the source said Lovato is feeling no pressure to get back to work from her team as they understand her health is the priority.