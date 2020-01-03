Demi Lovato Reportedly Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Getting Engaged

After Wilmer Valderrama got engaged over the holidays, his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato is reportedly feeling happy for Valderrama, who she dated for nearly six years. The two ended their relationship officially in June 2016 and remained friends after, with Valderrama visiting Lovato frequently following her nearly fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

A source told E! News that Lovato is “happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They will always be friends and have a special place in each other’s hearts,” the source continued. “But she also realized he wasn’t going to be her life partner and she’s known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though.”

That sentiment echoes that of the statement issued by Lovato and Valderrama in their breakup statement, where they expressed gratitude for the connection they had and that it would continue on as a friendship.

“After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” they wrote in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts in 2016. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer and Demi.”

The two were last photographed together in February 2018 when they got lunch together; the photos sparked some reconciliation hopes among fans. It was also widely reported in the weeks and months following Lovato’s overdose a few months later that the That ’70s Show alum was supporting her throughout her sobriety and rehabilitation.

A source told Us Weekly in November 2018 that the two were “still in constant communication” and that they “speak over the phone pretty much every day and still see each other often.” The source even said that a second go at romance was “definitely not out of the question.”

It seems as if the two never got back together, however, as Lovato briefly dated fashion designer Henry Levy following her rehabilitation. The two broke up after four months, and toward the end of 2019 she briefly dated Austin Wilson for just one month.

Valderrama started dating now-fiancée Amanda Pacheco around late April 2019, and on New Year’s Day officially popped the question.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor / Getty