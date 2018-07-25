Demi Lovato Performed ‘Sober’ Days Before Apparent Overdose

Just days before being rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose, Demi Lovato performed her single “Sober” in front of a packed audience.

On Sunday, just two days before she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose, the 25-year-old “I’m Not Sorry” singer performed her newest single “Sober” in front of a packed audience at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, according to PEOPLE. Lovato released the song in June, revealing that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, a milestone that she had marked just months prior in March.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sings on the track. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The “Skyscraper” singer goes on to apologize to her “future love” and “the fans I lost” before confessing that she had hoped to be a role model.

“I wanna be a role model / But I’m only human,” the track continues. “I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself.”

The release of the single and Lovato’s confession was met with support from her fans, who she later thanked in a social media post.

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” Lovato captioned an Instagram post just one week after the release of her single. “Thank you, Lovatics.”

The former Disney Channel star has battled addiction, mental illness, self-harm, and eating disorders for years and has frequently discussed her struggles.

In November of 2010, Lovato entered a rehab facility outside of Chicago following an incident while on tour with the Jonas Brothers that same month in which she lashed out at a dancer. The 25-year-old spent three months in treatment but relapsed shortly after leaving, eventually entering a sober living facility for a year.

On Tuesday, July 24, the singer was rushed to the hospital after paramedics received calls that she had suffered an apparent overdose, though Lovato reportedly would not reveal what drugs she had taken. It has since been reported that a nurse told authorities the 25-year-old had used methamphetamine.

Lovato is currently in stable condition, “awake and with family.”