Demi Lovato Enjoys Mocktail at Friend’s Birthday Party Just 1 Year After Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose in July 2018, and the star has since worked to stay sober, undergoing treatment, spending time with her family and friends, hitting the gym and working on new music.

On Tuesday, July 23, the singer celebrated a friend's birthday at Barton G. in Los Angeles, with an eyewitness telling Us Weekly that Lovato was seen sipping on the restaurant's frozen liquid nitrogen Diamonds Are Forever drink.

The source added that the Fabletics ambassador "was in a good mood" and that her group of friends were "loud and cheerful." The party reportedly enjoyed family-style dishes including the restaurant's Samurai Striped Bass, Great American Steak, Barton's Seasonal Chopped Salad and Holy Smokes Nitro Popcorn.

Lovato and her friends were celebrating singer Chloe Star Nakhjavanpour's 22nd birthday, with the artist, whose stage name is Etch, sharing a photo of the group on social media with the caption, "grateful for these." Lovato can be spotted in the middle of the shot wearing a denim jacket, black crop top and black pants.

On July 24, 2018, Lovato was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood after suffering an accidental overdose. She was hospitalized for two weeks before going to rehab to receive treatment.

The 26-year-old opened up about her overdose in a now-deleted Instagram post after her hospitalization, thanking those around her for their support and pledging to "keep fighting" against addiction.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

"I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time," Lovato's post continued. "Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to you all. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

