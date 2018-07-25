Demi Lovato Promoted ‘Beat Shazam’ Appearance Tuesday on Fox in Last Tweet

Demi Lovato promoted her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s Beat Shazam hours before being hospitalized for an overdose.

The singer took to Twitter Tuesday morning to get her fans excited for her guest appearance on the Fox trivia show hosted by Jamie Foxx, which is still set to air at 8 p.m. ET.

Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c? pic.twitter.com/53v6PPb4oh — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 24, 2018

“Oh hi, Guess who’s on (Beat Shazam) tonight at 8/7c?” Lovato tweeted along with the promo for the episode, showing contestants losing their minds after spotting the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer coming on to the stage.

TMZ first reported that Lovato was “rushed” to the hospital before noon on Tuesday. The alleged overdose occurred at her home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Details on her condition are not yet known, but she is reportedly receiving treatment.

Lovato recently made headlines after revealing she had relapsed after releasing her new single, “Sober.” The former Disney star has been open about her long battle with substance abuse issues. The outlet added that the singer had been “struggling” in the time leading up to her upcoming tour. Her next concert was slated to be at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Lovato was last seen in public on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair alongside friend and fellow musician Iggy Azalea. Azalea recently made headlines when she vocalized her support for Lovato’s honesty on “Sober.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

After the release of “Sober”, many fans and celebrities went public with messages of support for Lovato.

“Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy,” Azalea tweeted following the release of the single.