Demi Lovato Gushes About ‘Idol’ Christina Aguilera While Celebrating Grammys Nomination

Demi Lovato’s outlook on life is pretty cheery after she woke up nominated for a Grammy award on Friday.

The 25-year-old singer was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with Christina Aguilera for Aguilera’s song “Fall in Line.”

Lovato shared a screenshot of the nomination on the Recording Academy’s website and circled her name. “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @xtina. I love you so much.”

Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all… thank you @xtina. I love you so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/RqNiSNqf6T — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 7, 2018

“What a dream come true… Thank you for this opportunity,” Lovato also wrote. “Can’t believe I’m nominated for a Grammy with someone I grew up singing to.. my idol forever. Love you sis, thank you.”

Aguilera gushed over Lovato in return, retweeting her and adding her own thoughts. “You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There’s no one I’d rather share this with!!” she wrote.

You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There’s no one I’d rather share this with!! 💞 //t.co/dRRgt9pe6D — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 7, 2018

“Fall in Line” is off Aguilera’s latest album, Liberation, which was released in June. Aguilera was also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her song “Like I Do” featuring Goldlink, also off of Liberation.

Lovato has been easing her way back into social media following her July overdose, hospitalization and 90-day rehab stint. After she checked out of rehab in November, she’s been sharing a few posts. Aguilera commented on a selfie Lovato recently posted after a martial arts workout.

“I’ve missed you so very much,” Aguilera commented on the post. “And we keep on tickin — till the end of time — I looove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to heave you by side now.”

Aside from focusing on her mental and physical health, Lovato is reportedly also working on her music and determined to make a big comeback in 2019.

“Demi finds singing and writing cathartic and has been writing a lot of her own material, which she wants to get in motion pretty quickly,” a source told Radar in late November.

“She’s grateful to be alive and at the stage of her life where she wants to help other people, and her music will reflect that,” the source continued. “It’s all about staying strong and positive — one day at a time, of course.”

The insider also said that Lovato’s “entire team has made it 100 percent clear there’s zero pressure whatsoever in terms of her comeback” but that Lovato is ready to pursue it anyway.

Following her hospitalization, Lovatospoke out letting fans know she was OK and grateful for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said in the statement posted on her Instagram account. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato continued. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the singer’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Photo credit: John Shearer / Contributor / Getty