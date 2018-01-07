Demi Lovato Glistens in Sultry Beachside Selfie

It might be winter in several parts of the U.S., but Demi Lovato is giving her 64 million fans an extreme taste of summer vibes with her latest snaps shared to social media.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a stunning selfie featuring the 25-year-old in a black bathing suit with wet hair, hoop earrings and a luscious pout.

It appears that the former Disney star is also wearing little to no makeup, with her gaze focused on the camera.

Earlier in the week, Lovato posted an un-retouched swimsuit photo, revealing how she will be “letting go” of her “perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism.”

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” Lovato wrote Jan. 4. “Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life.”

As a part of the steamy photo shoot snapped last week, Lovato took to Instagram on Saturday to share more images from the shoot, including an image of her wearing a blue, two-piece bikini with white sunglasses.

With Lovato being so candid about her recovery from a past eating disorder, fans stated it was “refreshing” to see the songstress so open about her insecurities and sharing so many images proving she is proud of her body.

One user wrote, “Just remember we are our own worst critics and what we see is not what everyone else sees. Strength is beauty.”

Another chimed in with gratitude, writing, “Thank you for being so honest. I love being reminded that someone I am jealous of also has insecurities. We are all human.”

With so many looking to Lovato’s latest snaps as a model of being comfortable in your own skin, another called her an “inspiration.”

“You have motivated me in going to the gym everyday (but I take weekends off) and build a better me everyday no matter what!” the fan wrote. “I have also learned to love myself the way I am. I really just have so much too say! And I hope someday I have the chance in meeting you and telling you everything I want too tell you! I love you so much! And thank you for being great role model !!! You’re someone I look up too! Thank you for doing you and just being awesome!”