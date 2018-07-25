Demi Lovato Forgets Lyrics to ‘Sober’ Days Before Overdose

Two days before she was hospitalized from an apparent overdose, Demi Lovato forgot the lyrics to her song “Sober” while on stage at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

In video footage of the performance, which you can see in the Instagram video above, the 25-year-old pop star struggled to find the words to her new song, which she released in June and in which she admits to relapsing from her six-year sobriety that she celebrated in March.

She was captured onstage Sunday fumbling through the lyrics. Fans cheer her on, appearing to be confused by her silence. Eventually, she admits, “F—, I forgot the words.” She laughs off the moment as fans scream their support for her.

Two days later, Lovato was rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose. Emergency responders arrived at her Hollywood Hills home after receiving a 911 call. While it was initially reported that she had overdosed on heroin, multiple sources for several news outlets denied that heroin was the drug she allegedly abused. The Blast reports that a nurse told police Lovato had taken methamphetamines.

Lovato reportedly refused to tell responding police officers what drugs she had taken. She is reportedly not under criminal investigation, as the call was in response to a medical emergency and police seized no narcotics from her home.

She reportedly became unconscious when responders found her at home. The emergency medication Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was used to revive her.

In a statement, Lovato’s representatives confirmed that she was recovering Tuesday night.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” a statement given to Entertainment Tonight read.

The former Disney Channel star has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. In 2010, she entered treatment and received help for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She reportedly relapsed after she left the facility and entered a sober living facility for a year. In March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety.

Fans were shocked after she revealed in her June hit “Sober” that she had recently relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”