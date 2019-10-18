Demi Lovato Fans Come to Her Defense After Nude Photos Leak Online

Demi Lovato’s fans came to her defense after nude photos of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer appeared on her Snapchat account. Lovato’s team has since regained control of the account and the photos were removed. Still, her fans were angered by the leak, noting the problems Lovato has faced over the years.

“Damn, they hacked Demi Lovato and leaked her nudes smh. People are sick these days, why don’t y’all hack fed loans instead? Make us debt free,” one person tweeted.

“It’s never ok to leak ANYONE’S nudes, but demi lovato has been open with the world about her mental struggles so why the fuck would u do that to her? that’s so damaging,” another wrote. “Like what in YOUR sick brain tells u to hack her snapchat and post that? so not cool, u should be ashamed.”

“Why do people think it’s ok to hack celebrities and leak their private photos? Demi Lovato deserves so much better than this. We love you, Demi,” one fan tweeted.

respect demi lovato no one deserve to have their private pictures leaked and i don’t care if you don’t like her, this behavior is DISGUSTING so do NOT tweet and share. thank you. — ً (@soIoIovato) October 17, 2019

On Thursday, The Blast reported Lovato’s Snapchat account was hacked and the culprits tried to direct her fans to join a private group on “discord.” Multiple nude photos of Lovato were posted to the account before they were deleted.

The hackers appear to be the same group that took responsibility for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account. They were also linked to a nude photo leak of actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

It’s not clear if the hackers also gained access to Lovato’s other social media accounts. Her most recent Instagram post was published Tuesday, showing off a small “T” tattoo Lovato got in memory of Thomas Trussell III, a late friend who struggled with addiction.

This has been a difficult month for Lovato. Trussell died on Oct. 8 from a drug overdose. Lovato shared the news of his death on her Instagram Story, telling fans she was “devastated.”

“Addiction is NO joke,” she wrote. “Heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

Lovato was also under fire for visiting Israel. She posted a photo showing herself being baptized in the Jordan River and visiting Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Lovato responded to the backlash, telling fans she was “extremely frustrated” and apologized for upsetting or offending any of her fans.

Lovato has been the victim of nude photo hacks in the past. Back in 2017, hackers posted nude photos of her, but she tried to laugh off the situation.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” Lovato tweeted at the time. “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.”

Photo credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images