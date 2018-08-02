Demi Lovato Expected to Leave Hospital This Week as She Improves After Overdose

More than a week after she suffered an apparent overdose, Demi Lovato is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the coming days.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old “Sober” singer’s prognosis is looking good, and it is expected that she will be able to leave the hospital by the end of the week.

“Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional,” the source said, adding, “During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.”

It had previously been reported that the Grammy-nominated artist had been suffering “complications” from her Tuesday, July 24 overdose, in which she had to be administered Narcan, an emergency medication that reverses the effects of a narcotic overdose. It was said that Lovato, who is being treated at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, was “very, very sick” with issues that are “very common after a drug overdose,” including a high fever, nausea, and other complications.

Upon her release, Lovato and her team must decide upon what is the “best decision” for her moving forward, with Lovato reportedly telling those close to her that she is “serious about her sobriety” and willing to do “whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” It is possible that Lovato will head straight to rehab after she is discharged, with several sources claiming that the singer’s family began looking into different rehab facilities immediately following her hospitalization, with the intent doing “everything in their power to help” the “Confident” singer.

This would not be the first time that Lovato has entered rehab. In 2010, the singer entered a rehab facility outside of Chicago seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction following an incident while she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. After she relapsed following her release, she entered a sober living facility, where she remained for several months.

In March, the 25-year-old celebrated six years of sobriety, however in June, she revealed in her latest single “Sober” that she had relapsed.

Since her hospitalization, the single has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 56, with streams up 199 percent over last week and downloads sold up 1,095 percent over the previous week.