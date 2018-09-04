Demi Lovato Drug Dealer Will Not be Investigated by LAPD

Brandon Johnson, Demi Lovato‘s reported drug dealer, will not face charges in connection to the singer’s July overdose.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, Johnson will not come under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department nor will he be charged in connection to Lovato’s July overdose due to the fact that an overdose is categorized as a medical emergency.

Johnson, who went to Lovato’s Hollywood Hills home during the early morning hours of July 24, has admitted to providing the 25-year-old Grammy nominated singer with “aftermarket” pills, which are said to be “much stronger” and riskier, as they are not pharmaceutical. He has also claimed that he and Lovato freebased “Oxycodone on tin foil.”

Johnson previously stated that Lovato “100 percent knew what she was taking” and that she was fine when he had left the home at around 7 or 8 in the morning. It was later reported after Lovato was rushed the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California that the pills she had taken had been laced with fentanyl, an opioid used for pain medication that led to the deaths of both Prince and Lil Peep.

Lovato, who spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, has since been discharged and is believed to be seeking treatment with a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness in Chicago. While her “recovery has been very challenging,” she “understands the severity of her overdose” and “wants to be sober.”

Although she has remained relatively silent on social media since the July incident, she did update her fans via an Instagram post.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she started the letter. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato went on to promise that she “will keep fighting.”

The “Confident” singer’s overdose came just weeks after she revealed in her latest single “Sober” that she had overdosed after six years of sobriety. Both Lovato’s admission and news of her hospitalization were met with immediate support from celebrities and fans.