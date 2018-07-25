Demi Lovato Distanced Herself from Friends Before Apparent Overdose, Sources Say

Demi Lovato had reportedly been distancing herself from those close to her, days before she was hospitalized for an overdose.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a reported overdose, but has since become awake and responsive, according to her aunt.

Lovato has been candid about her battle with substance abuse, which began at the age of 17.

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Last March, she celebrated six years of sobriety.

“Demi has a long history with drug and alcohol abuse. It was never ‘just once’ for Demi,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She has a lot of demons. She’s been struggling for a long time.”

“Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around,” the source continues. “People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind.”

“She’s just not in a good place,” the source added.

A second source told the outlet that Lovato’s friends have been “very worried” about her and says the singer has been “going out to clubs and staying out all night.”

“Lately she has had dark circles under her eyes and she’s been wiped out,” the source says. “At first, people thought she wasn’t sleeping or eating right because she often struggled with past issues of an eating disorder, but then they realized things were much worse. She was able to stay clean for a period of time, but lately she has been on a downward spiral. She seemed to be hanging around with the wrong crowd, one that dabbles in a lot of drugs.”

“Her closest friends have reached out to her, but one has been able to get her to listen,” the source says. “[Demi] admitted to friends she was doing too much, but she blamed her behavior on her work.

A third source said that Lovato “has been in a dark place recently, but was honest with herself and the people in her life. She’s been getting help and working on overcoming her addiction.”

Hoping for a quick recovery for Demi!