Demi Lovato Reveals She Would Date Both Men and Women

Demi Lovato is speaking out about her dating preferences, revealing that she is open to seeing both men and women.

On Wednesday night, the pop superstar attended the Los Angeles premiere of her documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. While at the event, the 25-year-old hitmaker spoke out during an interview with Extra.

When asked about her preference to date both men and women, Lovato said, “That’s how I’ve always felt.”

She also revealed that she has signed up for multiple dating apps in the hopes of finding a “human connection.”

Her comments come only a month after the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress was seen holding hands with DJ Lauren Abedini at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, according to Daily Mail.

After the Disneyland sighting, Lovato lashed out at social media users that questioned her about her sexuality.

“If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything,” she wrote. “Just because I’m refuse (sic) to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in.”

In a recent interview with PrideSource, Lovato declined to directly address the matter of her sexuality.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” Lovato said.

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it had nothing to do with my music,” she continued. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.”