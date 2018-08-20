Demi Lovato’s 26th Birthday Celebrated on Social Media

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for Demi Lovato on Monday, as the singer continues her recovery from a recent alleged overdose.

Lovato turned 26 years old on Monday, and she was met by an outpouring of positivity on social media. As animated balloons filtered across her Twitter feed, however, Lovato was not there with fans to celebrate. The singer has been absent from Twitter for a full month, and her last post on Instagram was over two weeks ago.

That did not stop Lovato’s fans — the self-professed “Lovatics” — from showing up in full force on Twitter. Hundreds of tweets piled up by the minute on Monday morning, with many not even addressing Lovato’s health crisis.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the queen @ddlovato,” one person wrote. “Love you forever & thinking of you today.”

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the queen @ddlovato …love you forever & thinking of you today💜💜 pic.twitter.com/dM2TJUwIVt — Lia 🐊 (@LiaAcosta15) August 20, 2018



“Happy 26th birthday baby girl,” added another. “[You’re] growing up too fast. I love you. Get well soon.”

Happy 26th birthday baby girl

Your growing up too fast

I love you

Get well soon ❤🔥👑 @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/cqv2JVofH5 — Ann (@annashegol_) August 20, 2018



Of course, there were scores of tweets noting Lovato’s recovery in their well-wishes. Many fans seem to be more comfortable acknowledging the overdose ever since Lovato did herself.

“Happy Birthday Demi!! Hope you are feeling better,” a fan wrote. “You are my inspiration, my idol. You always put a smile on my face. You are a survivor. We love you.”

Happy Birthday Demi!! Hope you are feeling better. You are my inspiration, my idol. You always put a smile on my face. You are a survivor. We love you ❤️ @ddlovato #HappyBirthdayDemi — Manisha ➸ 💧 (@horanxocabello) August 20, 2018



“@ddlovato is the only celebrity I’ve ever seen as a role model,” admitted another. “Her music and her story got me through a lot of s— when I was a teenager. Happy birthday beautiful praying her recovery is going well.”

@ddlovato is the only celebrity I’ve ever seen as a role model. Her music and her story got me through a lot of shit when I was a teenager. Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️ praying her recovery is going well — sydney 🦋 (@_Sydner) August 20, 2018



Of course, there were a handful of posts mocking Lovato or wishing her ill, but the internet at large seemed to do a good job of ignoring these altogether, as none picked up any serious traction. They ranged from light jabs to hurtful personal attacks.

Lovato herself only called out her supporters when she finally confirmed her overdose. After a week of odd and inconsistent reports, she posted a note to fans on Instagram earlier this month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something that I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” the singer went on. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

“I want to thank my family, my team and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you,” she added.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”