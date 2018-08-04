How Demi Lovato’s Arms Reportedly Showed ‘Evidence’ of Her Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato‘s arms reportedly showed evidence of using needles when she was hospitalized late last month for an apparent overdose.

“Demi had evidence of intravenous drug use when she was taken to the hospital after her drug overdose last week,” a source told Radar Online Wednesday. “The physical signs were on her arms.”

On July 24, Lovato was rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital after she was found unconscious at her home. Paramedics reportedly used Narcan, a drug used to treat an opiate overdose, to revive her. She remains hospitalized, although she is reportedly expected to leave soon.

“Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.”

Lovato is expected to head to rehab after she is released, as sources claimed her family was looking into rehab facilities that could help her as soon as possible. Another source told Radar Online that Lovato’s mother, Diana Hart, is considering a legal conservatorship to make sure the 25-year-old singer does not make another mistake. Still another insider told Radar the conservatorship claim is “not true.”

“She feels like this is the only thing she can do to ensure her daughter will not make the same mistake again,” an insider told Radar. “One thing is certain — Dianna will do whatever it takes… She refuses to let her daughter die.”

The same insider claimed Lovato has been “uncooperative” while her family tries to limit her access to “hard-partying” pals.

A source who spoke to TMZ claimed she is willing to go to rehab after she leaves the hospital, following a report that members of her team would quit if Lovato refused.

“She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing,” a source said.

Lovato previously went to rehab in 2010, then relapsed after her release. She went to a sober living facility for several months. She was sober for six years before she revealed in the June single “Sober” that she relapsed.

Lovato’s team has not commented on the rumors and reports since July 24, but said she was “awake and with family” in their only statement on the situation.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the July 24 statement read. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”